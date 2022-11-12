CLAT 2023 registrations to close tomorrow; learn to apply

Representative Image

Mumbai: Tomorrow, November 13, is the final day to register for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). The registration period for the admission test for undergraduate and postgraduate legal programmes will expire tomorrow, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), which launched the CLAT 2023 application on August 8.

Online applications for CLAT 2023 UG and CLAT 2023 PG are currently being accepted at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2023 exam is slated to take place on December 18, 2022.

To register for CLAT 2023:

Go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities' at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link labeled "CLAT 2023 Registration."

Create an account on the portal. Login once again using the ID and password generated by the system.

Complete filling out the application form. Upload the required files in the given format.

Pay the application fees, and submit the form to register for CLAT 2023

The Consortium has begun publishing CLAT 2023 sample papers to inform applicants about the test format and pattern. The first and second CLAT sample papers have already been made available, and the third one will follow soon.

CLAT UG 2023 examination will focus on English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

On the other hand the CLAT PG 2023 for the LLM students will be based on topics such as Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, Labour and Industrial Law.