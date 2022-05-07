Classes 1-5 will be provided breakfast on working days says MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu: May 7, 2022, marked the one-year anniversary of MK Stalin’s government when he announced the beginning of a breakfast scheme for the students of classes 1 to 5, studying in government schools. A special nutritional scheme is also to be started for the children of Tamil Nadu said the Chief Minister in the assembly on Saturday.

He referred to a study that portrayed that the students who started their day early skipped breakfast. The students do so as a result of the travel and also the difficulties they might be facing at home.

“We are launching this scheme, for students up to Class 5, in a selected number of schools in corporations, municipalities, and rural areas, before implementing it statewide,” Stalin said. The scheme is being launched to ensure that no children remain malnourished or underweight said the Minister.

The achievements of his government during the past year were recalled by him while bringing up the state’s 'Dravidian Model' of development. The special nutrition scheme was one of the big five announcements that Stalin made in the assembly, the other four being starting schools of excellence, introducing medical checkups for school students, setting up of public health centers, and expanding the ‘CM in your constituency scheme.’

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 06:19 PM IST