Class Monitor Beats 5-Year-Old For Raising His Head After Teacher Leaves Classroom; CCTV Captures Assault | X @nextminutenews7

A shocking case of violence inside a classroom has emerged from Lucknow, where a five-year-old nursery student was brutally beaten for nearly eight minutes by his class monitor after a teacher left the room, leaving the child with severe facial bruises. The incident, which took place at ALS Academy on Wednesday, was captured on the classroom's CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage, which runs for about 10 minutes, shows a teacher inside the classroom with around 18 students before instructing them to keep their heads down on their desks. The teacher then asked the class monitor to supervise the class before leaving the room.

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Moments after the teacher exited, the class monitor was seen hitting students who raised their heads. One student was immediately struck after briefly looking up, while several others were also slapped for not following the instructions.

The monitor then turned her attention to the five-year-old boy after noticing that he had raised his head for a few seconds. She rushed to his desk, slapped him multiple times and tried to forcefully push his head back onto the desk. The child, visibly in pain, began crying but was assaulted again when he lifted his head.

The boy later stood up and attempted to leave the classroom through one of the doors. However, the class monitor blocked his way, dragged him back inside, slapped him again and bolted the door from within. The child then tried to open another door, which appeared to be locked, but was once again dragged back to his seat and beaten.

Throughout the incident, the remaining students were seen sitting quietly with their heads down while the assault continued.

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The teacher returned to the classroom after about 10 minutes and knocked on the door. As soon as the monitor opened it, the boy stood up and complained about the assault. The teacher was then seen speaking to both the child and the class monitor.

The incident came to light after the boy returned home with a swollen face and visible bruises. Alarmed by his injuries, his parents rushed to the school, where they reviewed the CCTV footage that captured the assault.

Following the incident, the school expelled the class monitor.