'Tore Up The Report': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Rejects BMC's Clean Chit To Officials In Chembur Tree Collapse Case | X/@IANS

Mumbai: Rejecting the inquiry report into the tree collapse in Chembur that claimed the life of 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastav, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday said she has directed the authorities to conduct a fresh probe into the incident. Tawde said she had "tore up" the report after it was rejected by the Corporation.

"We unanimously yesterday in Corporation rejected the report of the administration. We have torn the copy of the report and have asked the administration to conduct a re-enquiry and also to include two Corporators in the panel to probe it again," Tawde said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) inquiry report held the road work contractor and the supervising consultant responsible, while giving a clean chit to officials from its roads and garden departments.

Vihaan Srivastav died on June 30 after a large tree collapsed onto his school bus in Chembur.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Tawde said she empathised with their loss and criticised the compensation mentioned in the report.

"I am also a mother. Their child is gone. Their home is devasted and this report sets a price of Rs 7 lakh for the victim's family which I strongly oppose. I personally visited that road ahead of monsoon and warned the site engineer of weak trees. We lost a precious life, and they set a price of Rs 7 lakh for him. This is not acceptable," she said.

Earlier this week, the inquiry committee recommended imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the road work contractor and Rs 2 lakh on the supervising consultant. It found no negligence on the part of the BMC's roads and garden departments.

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