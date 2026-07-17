UPSC Recruitment Results June 2026 Announced At upsc.gov.in; Check Recommended Candidates

UPSC Recruitment Results June 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the recruitment results finalised during the month of June 2026, informing candidates about the completion of several recruitment processes. The commission stated that the details of the finalised recruitment cases have been published, while individually notifying the recommended candidates through post.

According to the official notification issued by the Research and Statistics Section of the commission, candidates whose names have been recommended have already been informed separately. The UPSC also clarified that while applications of all eligible candidates were carefully considered, it was not possible to call every applicant for the interview or recommend them for appointment.

Direct links to check the results of

06 Posts of Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical), M/o Ports, Shipping and Waterways

02 Posts of Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS) (Metal Finishing), Ministry of MSME

02 Posts of Deputy Director (Staff Training/Productivity) M/o Labour & Employment

18 Posts of Deputy Controller of Explosives, M/o Commerce and Industry

121 Posts of Operations Officer in DGCA

05 Posts of Assistant Legal Adviser, Ministry of Finance

02 Posts of Assistant Director (Safety), M/o Labour and Employment

UPSC Recruitment Results June 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check the recruitment results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the Recruitment Results link.

Step 4: Open the Recruitment Results – June 2026 notification.

Step 5: Search for the relevant recruitment advertisement or post to check the list of recommended candidates.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

UPSC has advised candidates to rely only on the official website for recruitment-related updates and future announcements. Those selected will receive further communication from the respective departments regarding joining formalities and appointment procedures.