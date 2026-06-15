CJP Founder Abhijit Dipke Slapped During Jaipur Protest Rally; 6 Detained |

In a dramatic incident, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder, Abhijit Dipke, was slapped during the protest rally held in Jaipur on Monday. This sudden incident created chaos and a massive uproar at the scene.

Following the incident, Abhijeet Dipke's supporters thrashed the young men who slapped him and later handed them over to the police. The police have detained six persons in connection with the incident.

The Cockroach Janata Party, in its series of protests across the country, had called for protests and a public meeting at the Martyrs' Memorial in Jaipur against the NEET paper leak controversy and discrepancies in the education system.

As soon as CJP founder Abhijit Dipke arrived at the Martyrs' Memorial, a scuffle broke out between youths. Dipke was being carried inside on shoulders. During this, two youths in the crowd slapped him. In response, the supporters also severely beat up the men who slapped him. Police have detained six men who slapped him.

Rakesh Gurjar, one of those who allegedly slapped Abhijit, said, “I am a resident of Jaipur. I am a nationalist. These people have a jihadi mindset. This Abhijeet Dipke is misleading the country without any reason. This paper leak is just an excuse.”

After the slap incident, Abhijeet addressed the protesters and raised the slogan, “Hindu-Muslim politics will not work; it will not work.” We earned this freedom after sacrifices but are being divided in the name of religion and caste. But we must not get caught in it."

Calling the youth to reach Delhi on June 20th, Abhijit said, “We will march to Delhi again on June 20th, and this time, we will not return without the resignation of the education minister.”

Jaipur police had refused permission for the protest, citing law and order, but later, on Sunday, following a meeting between the police officials and party representatives, the permission was granted with certain conditions.