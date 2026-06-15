'..Paper Leak Inka Bahana Hai': Abhijeet Dipke's Attacker REVEALS Why He Slapped Him; Video

Abhijeet Dipke's Attacker REVEALS Why He Slapped Him | X/@Lala, File Image

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was slapped during a protest in Jaipur, a video of the alleged assailant speaking to the media while in police custody has gone viral on social media.

The man, who was restrained by police following the incident at Shaheed Smarak, claimed he acted because he believed Dipke was misleading young people and that no NEET paper leak really happened in the country.

Assailant Speaks After Viral Slap Incident

In the video, the bearded man identifies himself as a resident of Jaipur and insists that he is not affiliated with any political party.

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While being escorted by police, he alleges that Dipke is misleading the youth and making false claims. The man further accuses the CJP founder of harming public discourse around student issues, though he does not provide evidence for his allegations.

The clip also captures him making provocative remarks directed at Dipke, including calling him a "mosquito" and challenging him by saying, "Idhar aa na macchar, tujhe batata hu main kaun hu."

Protest Over Education Issues Ends in Chaos

The incident occurred during a protest led by Dipke at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak. The demonstration was part of the Cockroach Janta Party's campaign highlighting issues such as examination paper leaks, unemployment and accountability in the education sector.

Videos from the venue show Dipke interacting with supporters when one or more men suddenly approached and allegedly slapped him multiple times, disrupting the event and creating panic among those present.

Scuffle Breaks Out After Assault

Moments after the attack, supporters of Dipke rushed toward the alleged assailant, leading to a brief scuffle at the protest site.

Police personnel stationed at the venue quickly intervened and took control of the situation before the confrontation could escalate further. The accused was subsequently restrained and questioned by authorities.