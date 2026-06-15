CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Slapped Several Times By Unidentified Men During Jaipur Protest; Watch Full Video

A protest led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Jaipur took a dramatic turn after an unidentified men allegedly slapped him during a public demonstration, triggering a brief scuffle between supporters and the attacker.

The incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak, where Dipke was addressing supporters as part of the party's campaign focusing on issues such as examination paper leaks, unemployment and demands for accountability in the education sector.

Protest Disrupted by Sudden Assault

Videos circulating on social media show Dipke interacting with the crowd when a man approaches him and appears to slap him in full public view. The unexpected assault briefly disrupted the gathering and created confusion among those present.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Scuffle Breaks Out as Supporters Intervene

Moments after the assault, Dipke's supporters rushed toward the alleged attacker, leading to a heated confrontation at the protest site. The situation quickly escalated into a scuffle before security personnel and police stepped in to restore order.

Soon after the incident went viral on scoial, Dipe took to social media X and stated, Physical attacks are a sign of fear and cowardice. We will continue to raise our voices peacefully. I am a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar, and I will keep fighting this battle with peace and love.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports suggest the suspected assailant was confronted by members of the crowd, though authorities have not released details regarding any arrests or formal identification.

CJP's Growing Protest Campaign

The Jaipur demonstration was part of a broader series of protests organised by Dipke and the Cockroach Janta Party across several cities, including Delhi, Pune, Amritsar and Bengaluru.

The campaign has focused on issues affecting students and young job seekers, including examination irregularities, paper leak controversies and unemployment concerns. The party has also been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over these issues.

Police Monitoring the Situation

Police personnel were present at the venue and moved in after the confrontation to prevent further escalation. While the assault has attracted significant attention online, authorities have yet to publicly identify the individual seen in the viral video.