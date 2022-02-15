CISCE: Class 10th, 12th Term-2 exam to be held in last week of April, timetable soon

The tentative date for the Semester-2 exams has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams.

The semester 2 exams for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 will be held in the last week of April. CISCE said in a statement that the detailed timetable would be released soon.

In addition, schools have been told not to hold pre-board exams until the semester-2 portions of the reduced syllabus is thoroughly revised and completed, according to a CISCE notice. Pre-board exams should preferably be held between the end of March and the beginning of April.

CISCE has already released the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for Semester 1 exams on February 7, 2022. The council, on the other hand, did not provide any hard copies of the results of the semester 1 Class 10, 12 examinations.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:00 AM IST