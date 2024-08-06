Chinese University Launches Undergraduate Program In 'Marriage Services & Management' To Tackle Record Low Birth Rates

Freepik

China's Civil Affairs University has introduced a new undergraduate program in "Marriage Services and Management" to promote the country's positive marriage and family culture. The program, set to launch in September, aims to cultivate professionals for marriage-related industries and cultures.

What is the program about?

The program aims to cultivate professionals to develop marriage-related industries and cultures, promoting China's positive marriage and family culture.

It covers topics like family counselling, high-end wedding planning, and matchmaking product development.

Graduates can expect career opportunities in industry associations, matchmaking agencies, wedding service companies, and marriage and family counseling organizations.

The program, which begins enrolling students this September, will recruit 70 undergraduates across 12 provinces in 2024, vice president of the university Zhao Honggang told local media.

One of the messages on the X platform reads, "Degree program in all things matrimony, and its curriculum includes wedding venue design, the economics of the marriage industry and family policies. China’s first university degree in marriage offers courses like matchmaking and pre-divorce counseling."

X

This development comes as China faces a decline in new births, linked to falling marriage rates. Despite relaxed birth control policies, marriage rates have continued to drop, reaching a record low in 2022. The birth rate has halved since 2016, hitting a critically low level in 2023.

Factors contributing to the declining marriage rate among young people include concerns about job security, financial stability, and the high cost of living. The country's economic slowdown has led to reduced job prospects, lower wages, and decreased consumer confidence, making it challenging for young adults to feel financially prepared for marriage and starting a family.