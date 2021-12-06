Children receive free of cost cricket training by Govt school teacher, Udhampur

Physical Education teacher; Pooja Sharma from the Government High Secondary School initiated to explore children's hidden talents. She aimed to provide free-of-cost cricket coaching to children in the Udhampur district.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "I want to explore the hidden talent of these children. I myself was very much fond of playing cricket since childhood, but I could not get a chance to play for nationals. So I want these children to play for Nationals."

The teacher would take the school students to play cricket during the lockdown. Recently, other students began to tag along too. "Girls do not have many facilities. So I decided to give free Coaching to children, especially girls so, that they can be prepared for the National Team." She said. She further stated that the school supports her and gives space for training after school hours.

The Children expressed happiness and enthusiasm over getting free-of-cost cricket coaching."We come here every day to practice cricket. Our teacher, Pooja, trains us very well. I wish we could also get a chance to play for nationals," Navya, a student, said.

Another student, Rashu, said, "Pooja ma'am trains us here. Around 10-12 students come from my schools. She spares time from her busy schedule and comes here to train us."

"I like playing cricket, that's why I come here to play. Pooja ma'am is a teacher in a government school. There are around 25 girls and 15 boys who practice under her. There is a girl Sarla Devi who played for nationals from here. I also hope that we play for nationals in future," a student, Sneha, said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:15 PM IST