Chhattisgarh Receives Rs 2460 Crore From World Bank To Improve School Education Standards

Chhattisgarh Receives Rs 2460 Crore From World Bank | Pixabay (representational pic)

The World Bank has agreed to allocate Rs 2460 crore to the Chhattisgarh government to enhance the quality of education and infrastructure in schools. According to the Public Relations Department, Chhattisgarh, to increase the quality of education with better infrastructure in the schools and to encourage the education of science and commerce at the senior secondary level the sanctioned amount will benefit 40 lakh students coming from poor and weaker sections of the society.

The allocated funds will primarily focus on promoting science and business education at the higher secondary level. Chhattisgarh Accelerated Learning for Knowledge Economy Operation (CHALK) project has been launched keeping in view the increasing demand for science and commerce at the senior secondary level, ensuring access to education at all levels. Through this project, better facilities for teaching and learning are also being made available in schools located in remote areas.

To provide children from impoverished communities with a quality education, the Chhattisgarh government has established Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools across the state. The CHALK project plans to create and manage 600 model schools for students from grades 1 to 12. Rural schools will receive residential facilities for both students and staff.

Read Also Chhatisgarh: Protest on employment policy ensues intense fighting between BJP and Congress

The World Bank funding will help in various aspects, including providing housing, increasing student enrollment rates, improving educational quality, and promoting science and commerce education in secondary schools throughout the state. It is a significant step towards compensating for the learning setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teachers' training through the project will improve the teachers' ability to teach in the classroom as well as enhance the student's ability to learn the subject matter. This project will increase employment opportunities for the youth in the fast-growing construction and service sectors in Chhattisgarh.