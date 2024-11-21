 Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today at cgdme.in
Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today at cgdme.in

The admission reporting period is from November 22 to 28, 2024

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Representational Pic

The Directorate of Medical Education, Raipur is set to release the Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 seat allotment results today, November 21, 2024. Candidates who participated in the Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 counselling can check their allotment results via the official website.

Important details

Previously, the CG NEET PG counselling state merit list was published online. To view the Round 1 seat allotment result, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the provided link to download the allotment PDF. Based on the results, candidates must report to the designated colleges for admission, bringing all required documents. The admission reporting period is from November 22 to 28, 2024.

The Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result will be available at cgdme.in. Candidates can also access the result directly through the link below.

Steps to download Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result

To download the CG NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: cgdme.co.in

2. Look for the “Round 1 Allotment Result 2024” link under the “PG Medical Counselling” section.

3. Enter your roll number, registration number, and date of birth as required.

4. View and download the result.

5. Check for any further instructions and updates.

