Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out; Check Here

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The NEET PG counselling schedule has been made public by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Haryana. Candidates can view the whole schedule in PDF format on the official website, dmer.haryana.gov.in.



The registration and choice-filling process is currently underway and will end on November 24, 2024, in accordance with the Haryana NEET PG counselling schedule for 2024. The results of the seat allocation will be made public by the authorities on November 27, 2024.

Important dates:



Registration window - October 18 till November 24, 2024

Choice filling & locking - October 18 till November 24, 2024

Provisional seat allotment - November 27, 2024

Final seat allotment - November 27, 2024

Fee deposit - November 27 to 30, 2024

Document verification - December 1 to 2, 2024

Allotment letter - December 2 to 4, 2024

Reporting to colleges - December 4, 2024

How to check?

-Go to Haryana NEET PG counseling's official website.

-Select the link for the NEET PG option filling.

-Enter your application ID and password to log in.

-Sort the options according to your preferences.

-Before the specified deadline, lock the selections.

-Click "Submit" after saving.

Required documents:

1. NEET PG Admit Card

2. NEET PG Result/Score Card

3. MBBS Degree Certificate

4. MBBS Marksheets (all years)

5. Internship Completion Certificate

6. Registration Certificate from Haryana Medical Council or MCI

7. ID Proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Passport/Driving License)

8. Domicile Certificate of Haryana

9. Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)

10. Disability Certificate (if applicable)