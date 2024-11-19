 Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out; Check Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHaryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out; Check Here

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out; Check Here

Candidates can view the whole schedule in PDF format on the official website, dmer.haryana.gov.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The NEET PG counselling schedule has been made public by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Haryana. Candidates can view the whole schedule in PDF format on the official website, dmer.haryana.gov.in.

The registration and choice-filling process is currently underway and will end on November 24, 2024, in accordance with the Haryana NEET PG counselling schedule for 2024. The results of the seat allocation will be made public by the authorities on November 27, 2024.

Important dates:

Registration window - October 18 till November 24, 2024

Choice filling & locking - October 18 till November 24, 2024

Provisional seat allotment - November 27, 2024

FPJ Shorts
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out; Check Here
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out; Check Here
Viral Post: Redditor Gets Cheated On Ordering Vegetables Via Swiggy Instamart During 'Shradh', Reports 'Scam' Of Receiving Underweight Items
Viral Post: Redditor Gets Cheated On Ordering Vegetables Via Swiggy Instamart During 'Shradh', Reports 'Scam' Of Receiving Underweight Items
RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 Released; Objections Can Be Raised From Nov 21
RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 Released; Objections Can Be Raised From Nov 21
Mythical 'Doom Fish' Returns To California: Is It A Warning Of A Natural Disaster? Know What Its Sighting Means
Mythical 'Doom Fish' Returns To California: Is It A Warning Of A Natural Disaster? Know What Its Sighting Means

Final seat allotment - November 27, 2024

Fee deposit - November 27 to 30, 2024

Document verification - December 1 to 2, 2024

Allotment letter - December 2 to 4, 2024

Read Also
Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out, Check Here
article-image

Reporting to colleges - December 4, 2024

How to check?

-Go to Haryana NEET PG counseling's official website.
-Select the link for the NEET PG option filling.
-Enter your application ID and password to log in.
-Sort the options according to your preferences.
-Before the specified deadline, lock the selections.
-Click "Submit" after saving.

Required documents:

1. NEET PG Admit Card

2. NEET PG Result/Score Card

3. MBBS Degree Certificate

4. MBBS Marksheets (all years)

5. Internship Completion Certificate

6. Registration Certificate from Haryana Medical Council or MCI

7. ID Proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Passport/Driving License)

8. Domicile Certificate of Haryana

9. Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)

10. Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out; Check Here

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out; Check Here

RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 Released; Objections Can Be Raised From Nov 21

RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 Released; Objections Can Be Raised From Nov 21

SSC CGL Tier 2, Constable GD Exam Dates Announced, Check Here!

SSC CGL Tier 2, Constable GD Exam Dates Announced, Check Here!

Top 7 Most Expensive Boarding Schools of India

Top 7 Most Expensive Boarding Schools of India

CBSE Maintains No-Merit List Policy For 2025 Board Exams To Curb Unhealthy Competition; Students...

CBSE Maintains No-Merit List Policy For 2025 Board Exams To Curb Unhealthy Competition; Students...