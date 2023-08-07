Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Govt Decides On 58% Reservation In Educational Institutions

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the cabinet meeting at his official residence office in Raipur. | FPJ

The Chhattisgarh Council of Ministers on Monday decided to give admission to the students in the educational institutions of the state under the pre-existing reservation system. i.e. 58%.

Based on the decision, the General Administration Department, Government of Chhattisgarh issued the order.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired the cabinet meeting at his official residence office as most of the ministers attended it virtually.

Following the interim order, the Cabinet has decided to conduct the admission process in the educational institutions of the state under the pre-existing reservation system.

The state government has filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court against the High Court order on reservation. Based on the SLP, Apex court (May 1, 2023) had given interim relief given in the context of the appointment. It has also been said to implement reservations in admission to educational institutions.

The GAD order to all departments of the government, the Chairman Chhattisgarh Revenue Board, all Divisional Commissioners, Heads of Departments, the District President, and the Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat seeks to ensure compliance. The final decision of the Apex court will be then complied with.

