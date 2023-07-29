 Chhattisgarh Government Teacher Suspended Over Allegations Of Forcing Students To Provide Massages
Chhattisgarh Government Teacher Suspended Over Allegations Of Forcing Students To Provide Massages

The accused, posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Sendrimunda, was suspended on Thursday, District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Gupta said.

Saturday, July 29, 2023
IANS

JASHPUR: A government teacher was suspended after he was accused of forcing students to give him massage in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Sendrimunda village, was suspended on Thursday, District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjay Gupta said. The family members of some students had alleged that he asked children to give him massage and beat them if they refused.

He was suspended after the Block Education Officer submitted a report, the DEO said. The concerned Cluster Educational Coordinator has also been served a notice and further inquiry was underway, Gupta added.

