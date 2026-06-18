'Chhatron Ki Goonj': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Launches Campaign Against Paper Leaks, High Fees & Exam Issues | X @RahulGandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a signature campaign to amplify issues related to the nation's education system, such as paper leaks and high fees, asserting that it is a platform for students to make demands directly to the government.

In a post on X, Gandhi posted a link to the campaign where students can share ideas and sign a petition.

"If you've suffered because of paper leaks, exam issues, or high fees, if this education system has shattered your dreams, if your family has invested a lifetime of savings in your education, then 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is your voice," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in the post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Centre VS Telegram: Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Telegram Ban In India

Gandhi noted that this initiative goes beyond just a campaign; it is a platform for students to raise issues such as the need for affordable education, fair examinations, and dignified employment opportunities.

"Join the movement: Click the link below. Fill in your name and share your ideas. Sign the petition -- that's it," Gandhi said, urging the youth to sign up for this movement. "More the signatures, louder the goonj!" he added.

His appeal for participation in the campaign followed a day after he interacted with students at a convention in Kota, Rajasthan.

During this interaction, he described India's education system as a "rejection system" rather than a selection system, claiming it places an excessive financial burden and causes significant stress to students and middle-class families.

While addressing the gathering in Kota, known for its coaching centres, Gandhi remarked that the current education structure is "extremely stressful and unfair." "This is not good for the country. I want all of us to work together to ensure that no student in this country ever feels what this girl felt," he said at the "Chhatron ki Goonj" Maha Rally in Kota, where he interacted with students on various issues like paper leaks and unemployment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)