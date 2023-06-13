Chandigarh University Comes in Support of Hundreds of Indian students Facing Deportation in Canada

Hundred of Indian students Facing Deportation in Canada | Special Arrangement

Several Indian students are facing deportation from Canada for showing ‘fake offer letters’ to procure a study visa in the North American country. Coming in support of the students, the chancellor of the Chandigarh University (CU), Satnam Singh Sandhu announced that CU will offer every kind of help to the several Indian students - who have fallen prey to fake college admission offer letters by the fraudulent consultants - if they are deported from Canada.

Sandhu said this during the varsity's annual convocation that was held on Friday at the campus premises. "Our government is working closely with their counterparts in Canada to resolve the issue which we are hopeful will happen soon," he said while talking to the media.

Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "The university will provide every possible help to these students if they are deported. We will give them admission and enroll them in the same batches. Their credit score mapping will be carried out properly so that the credits earned by them in their previous institutions are not wasted. Bridge courses will also be offered to them if any gap is found during the credit score mapping. The university will make sure that they do not face any loss."

Sandhu also said that if these students are deported, later the university will also assist them in pursuing their study abroad dreams in legitimate ways.

"We understand the situation they are facing right now in the foreign country. We can feel their pain and stand with their families back in India," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, adding that the university is also exploring starting a helpline number for the affected students and their families.

The CBSA in an interview with the FPJ, on March 20, refused to comment on individual cases but highlighted that Canada is effectively looking at addressing concerns related to false documentation among international students in the country with the eligibility criteria for Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) being modified for certain programs at some designated learning institutions (DLIs) Designated learning institutions list - Canada.ca from September 1, 2023. The institutions would have to be approved by a provincial or territorial government before receiving international students.

The students, many of them from Punjab, only received the deportation letters from the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) when they applied for permanent residency (PR). They had applied for study visas through a migration services firm called Education Migration Services, which was based in Jalandhar, Punjab.

(With IANS inputs)