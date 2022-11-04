Centre forms high-level committee to strengthen assessment, accreditation of educational institutions in India

Representational image |

New Delhi: The Modi govt has formed a committee, which includes top dignitaries under the chairmanship of Dr K Radhakrishnan, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur and Chairperson, Standing Committee of IIT Council for the strengthening of assessment and accreditation of educational institutions across India. It also aims to work on its plans to create a National Accreditation Council on the lines of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“India has one of the largest and diverse education systems in the world. With the concerted efforts of the Government there has been widespread expansion in the higher education sector," said the official statement by the Government of India. "“Accreditation plays a vital role in making quality assurance an integral part of the functioning of Higher Educational Institutions. Accreditation assists the Higher Educational Institutions to understand their strengths and weaknesses through an informed review process, thus facilitating identification of internal areas of planning and resource allocation by them. Accreditation status of any Higher Educational Institution serves as a source of reliable information for the students, employers and the society regarding the quality of education being offered in the Institution," the statement further added.

The Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, and professor of IIM Lucknow Professor Bharat Bhasker, and Professor Mridul Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Assam, are the other members of the committee.