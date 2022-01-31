CBSE to conduct teacher awareness session on 'Engaging and Inspiring the learners in computing through Project-Based Learning'

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ARM School Program (ASP) will hold an awareness programme on “Engaging and inspiring the learners in computing through Project-Based Learning” on 9th February 2022.



This session will introduce participants to Physical Computing and how to use it in Project-Based Learning. It will go through the fundamental ideas and orthodoxies, as well as how they are utilised effectively in the classroom. It will look at the ASP schema and how it is used to structure projects, as well as provide several practical and pedagogical tips.



After the session, it is expected that the participants will be able to understand all the moving parts that make up an engaging and effective Project Based Learning experience.



The meeting link will be sent to the email address provided during the registration process.



Since it is an awareness session, no certificate will be issued for the session.



This Awareness Session is for teachers teaching Computer-based subjects and having some familiarity with physical computing devices.



Link for more details and Registration: https://community.arm.com/arm-research/c/e/814



The event will be held Virtually on February 9th between 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:01 PM IST