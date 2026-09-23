CBSE To Conduct Class 12 Board Exams In 40 Subjects For West Asia Students After Papers Cancelled Due To War | Canva

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for Class 12 candidates in West Asian countries who were dissatisfied with their marks as per the special assessment scheme, which was developed due to cancellation of board examinations in Gulf nations due to prevailing war situation, officials said.

Also Watch:

CBSE had cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries -- Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE -- for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers.

"The CBSE had notified an assessment scheme on March 27 for result preparation of affected candidates. Accordingly, results for all regular candidates from West Asian countries were declared on May 13 along with other Class 12 candidates in India and abroad," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"The results of private candidates from these countries were also subsequently declared under the same scheme. The assessment scheme had stated that students dissatisfied with their results may be given an opportunity by conducting examinations in subjects, that could not be held," he added.

Bhardwaj informed that CBSE has now decided to conduct examinations for all such Class 12 candidates in West Asian countries, whose results were declared under the assessment scheme, in the 40 subjects that were previously cancelled.

"Candidates may appear in subjects of their choice. The result of this examination shall be final and will replace the earlier performance. Examination date and the date sheet of the examinations will be informed once the forms are filled.

"Examination forms must be submitted directly by eligible candidates. No examination fee shall be charged. Examination centres will remain unchanged. No post-result declaration facilities shall be made available," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)