CBSE Launches 'Nasha Mukt Yuva' Talkathon To Tackle Substance Abuse Among Youth | X

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday organised a special 45-minute interactive talkathon on the theme of "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat", bringing together experts, educators and students for an open conversation on substance abuse prevention, officials said.

"At the core of this innovative initiative to engage directly with students through social media platforms like X, Instagram and YouTube, lies the idea, that for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047, it is pertinent to have a strong foundation in these children and young adults who will be the youth of tomorrow taking forward the mantle of Viksit Bharat and hence the importance of making healthy and responsible choices," a senior official sad.

CBSE invited questions on popular social media platforms from students on the subject using hashtags #NashaMuktYuva and #CBSETalkathon.

The expert panel who answered the questions comprised of Dr Nand Kumar, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi; Alka Awasthi, principal, Mayoor School, Noida and Anees C, Additional Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi.

"The questions raised included apprehensions about mental health, how to overcome peer pressure, vital steps for de-addiction etc. The panellists gave a patient hearing to the queries, as they came live on the social media platforms," the official added.

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