CBSE Term 1 result: Board will not release marksheet online, check details here

CBSE Class 10 term 1 results were released today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The result, however, has been declared offline and is not available on any of the official websites. Students can collect their term 1-grade sheets from their schools.

The Board has only informed schools about their students' Class 10 theory performance in a collective manner. As a result, individual student performance will not be available on the website.

Students are only informed about their performance in theory. Practical/project/internal assessment information is already in the hands of the schools.

In case, the students missed their Term- I exams due to COVID or because of the participation in National/International Sports/Olympiads etc., no performance of Term-I examinations is being communicated. However, their final performance will be assessed based on performance in Term-II examinations

From November 30 to December 11, 2021, CBSE Class 10 term I exams were held at various exam centres around the country, and Class 12 term I exams were held at various exam centres from December 1 to December 22, 2021.

Only after the Term-2 examinations, results of Class X be announced, and candidates will be placed in the Essential Repeat/Compartment/Pass category.

There will be no changes in the examination centre for the Term-2 Exam. Students will only appear at the examination centres assigned by their school.

The Compartment Exams will be held using the same syllabus as the Term 2 Exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also released its Term-2 date sheet for classes 10th and 12th, which will commence from April 26, 2022.

