CBSE Term-2 date sheet released, check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term-2 date sheet for classes 10th and 12th has been released on the CBSE official website, cbse.nic.in.

Term-2 exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on April 26, 2022. This time, the exam will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will not be held in two shifts.

Students can check the direct link for the CBSE Term 2 datasheet here.

CBSE stated in the circular, " Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for the preparation of these examinations."

The board has also specified "Competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet."

CBSE term-1 exam result for class 10 and 12 yet to release and students are eagerly waiting for the same. Term one examination was held in the month of November-December.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:55 PM IST