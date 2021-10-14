CBSE Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be conducted offline; date-sheet to be announced on October 18

The first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December, and the date-sheet for the same is to be announced on October 18, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday.

Moreover, the board said the exams will be objective type, and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter season. The schedule involves bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams, and rationalizing the syllabus as part of the special assessment scheme for Classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2021-22. It was announced by the CBSE in July given the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After the conduct of the term-1 exams, the results in the form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results are to be announced after the first and the second-term examination," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“Practical exams or internal assessments will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 percent of the total marks and will be mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations," he added. Bhardwaj further said the second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022 and whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the Covid situation in the country.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:41 PM IST