CBSE Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 Commences Today: Important Details for Aspirants

Today marks a important day for aspiring teachers across the country as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Here are the key details for candidates appearing in the examination:

Date and Time:

The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled for January 21.

Two shifts will be conducted: 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Admit Card:

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

To access the hall ticket, applicants need to enter their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the login window.

Exam Pattern:

The CTET 2024 exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options.

Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking.

Paper I is for those aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper II is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Exam Guidelines:

Candidates are advised to reach the examination venue 120 minutes before the exam’s start time.

Latecomers will not be allowed to appear if they arrive after the gate closes.

The CTET 2024 admit card is mandatory for entry into the exam hall.

Paper-wise Syllabus:

Paper I includes questions from Language 1, Language 2, Child Development and Pedagogy (CDP), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

Paper II comprises questions from Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics, CDP, and either Science or Social Studies/Social Sciences.

CBSE has made the syllabus for each paper and subject available separately, ensuring candidates are well-prepared for this national-level teacher eligibility test. Good luck to all CTET 2024 aspirants!