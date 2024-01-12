CBSE CTET January 2024 Exam City Slips Out on ctet.nic.in; Admit Cards Soon | representational pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET city Intimation Slip today, Friday. The slip contains information about the exam city for candidates appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-2024 on January 21, 2024. Candidates should remember that it is not the admit card. The actual admit card will be issued 2 days before the exam.

Steps to download CTET pre admit card:

The candidates are required to use Application No and Date of Birth to check their exam details.

The candidates may contact CTET any query/assistance at Email (s): ctet.cbse@nic.in or on 011-22240112.

CTET admit card 2024 date:

The CBSE administers the Central Teacher Eligibility Test annually for individuals getting ready for teaching positions nationwide. The upcoming CTET 2024 exam is scheduled for January 21, with the admit card anticipated to be available on January 18.

Candidates can download their CTET admit card 2024 from the direct link given above or from the official website.

Steps to Download CTET City Intimation Slip 2024:

Visit the official website CTET (www.ctet.nic.in).

Click on the 'View Centre City for CTET Jan-2024' link under the News and Events Update section.

Then login link will open where you will have to provide your application number and date of birth.

Enter the security pin (captcha code) displayed on the screen.

Click on the submit button and your CTET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the CTET admit card 2024 and take a printout for future reference.