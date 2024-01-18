CBSE To Release CTET January 2024 Admit Card Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

CBSE To Release CTET January 2024 Admit Card Tomorrow | Representative image

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 admit card will be released on the official website, ctet.nic.in, tomorrow by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The date of the CTET exam is set for January 21, 2024.

The CTET admit card would be sent out two days before to the exam, as per the announcement made by the CBSE Board, along with details on the exam city intimation slip display.

Using their application number, birthdate, and security pin, candidates who have successfully submitted their CTET application for 2024 will be able to download their admission card.

How to download?

Go to ctet.nic.in, the official CTET website.

Navigate to the homepage and select the "Download Admit Card" link.

Fill in the spaces with your date of birth, security pin, and CTET application number.

Select "Submit" from the menu.

A screen presentation of the CTET Admit Card for 2024 will occur.

Verify the information on the admit card

Print a copy of the admit card for your records after downloading it.

Candidates must get in touch with the CTET unit as soon as possible to request the necessary modifications if there are any inconsistencies with the CTET e-admit card, such a fuzzy photo, problems with the signature, or any other information that does not match the confirmation page.

It is recommended that candidates be at the testing location by 12 noon for Paper 1 and 7:30 am for Paper 2. Exam participation is not guaranteed for those who arrive after 9:30 am for Paper 2 and after 2 pm for Paper 1.