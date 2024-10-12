CBSE Mandates 75% Attendance For Class X & XII Exams: Know What Happens If Students Fall Short

Representational photo | Pexhere.com

In a recent announcement, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) reiterated the significance of regular attendance, mandating that students must have a minimum of 75% attendance to be eligible for the Class X and XII board exams in 2025. This move aims to ensure that students are receivinga comprehensive education, and improving their overall development beyond just academic performance

Importance of Attendance

The directive, part of the CBSE Examination Bye-Laws, underscores the crucial role schools play in maintaining student attendance. CBSE emphasises that schools are vital spaces for students’ social, emotional, and academic growth.

The board has stated, "Regular attendance is essential not only for fulfilling examination requirements but also for nurturing responsible, well-rounded individuals."

Mandatory Attendance Compliance

To enforce the 75% attendance rule, CBSE has directed all affiliated schools to take the following steps:

Informing Students and Parents: Schools must clearly communicate the attendance requirement to students and parents, explaining the consequences of failing to meet it. Students who miss school due to medical emergencies must submit a leave application along with medical documentation immediately.

Leave Procedures: In cases of medical emergencies, students must promptly submit leave applications with supporting medical documents. For other absences, students should provide a valid written explanation. If a student lacks proper leave records during CBSE inspections, it will be assumed they are not attending regularly, which may disqualify them from board exams.

Attendance Monitoring: Schools must maintain accurate, up-to-date attendance records, with daily signatures from class teachers and appropriate authorities. These records should be available for inspection during surprise visits by CBSE officials.

Parental Communication: Schools should inform parents in writing if students frequently miss school or fall short of the attendance requirement, emphasizing the importance of attendance and the risk of disqualification from exams due to non-compliance.

CBSE Inspections: The board may conduct surprise inspections to check attendance records. Schools with discrepancies or poor attendance may face penalties, including disaffiliation, and students could be barred from board exams.

Standard Operating Procedures for Attendance Shortages

If a student fails to meet the 75% attendance requirement, schools must implement specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs):

Communication of Importance: Schools must inform students and parents about the importance of attendance at the beginning of the academic session.

Sensitization to Attendance Rules: Schools should ensure that students and parents are aware of the attendance rules throughout the year.

Documentation for Condonation: Schools must collect relevant documentation, such as medical certificates, for students who have legitimate reasons for low attendance.

Warnings and Notifications: Schools are responsible for warning students and parents if attendance issues persist, keeping accurate records of these warnings.

Submission of Cases: Schools must submit attendance shortage cases to the CBSE regional office, along with all required documents, by the specified deadlines.

Steps to Take in Case of Attendance Shortage

For students with attendance below the required percentage, the following steps should be taken:

Documentation Submission: Parents must submit a formal request with relevant supporting documents, such as medical certificates, to explain the absence.

School Recommendation: Schools will review the case and recommend condonation based on CBSE guidelines, ensuring that all required documents are submitted.

Timely Submission: Schools must forward these cases to the regional office within the specified deadlines. No requests will be considered after the deadline, making timely submission essential for students to retain their exam eligibility.

CBSE’s renewed focus on attendance highlights the critical role of consistent schooling in shaping responsible, well-rounded individuals who are prepared to face future challenges.