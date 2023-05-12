CBSE class 10th results 2023: Pass Per cent drops by 1.28 from last year, check comparison here

CBSE class 10th results 2023 | FPJ design

CBSE Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today declared the class 10 board exams results.

Students who appeared for the CBSE class 10th exam can check the results on the official websites at cbse.gov.in or results.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 pass percentage is recorded at 93.12 per cent.

This year's pass percentage has witnessed a dip of 1.28 per cent.

In CBSE class 10th results 2023 girls performed better with the passing percentage of 94.25% as compared to 92.72% among boys.

CBSE class 10th result 2023 analysis from last year

The success rate of students at the CBSE Class 10 exam also dipped from last year's 94.4% to 93.12%.

As many as 21.66 lakh students who had appeared for the CBSE class 10th exam across the country, only 2.02 lakh were able to clear it.

Last year, 1.98 lakh out of 21.09 lakh students had passed the exam.

While a whopping 99.04% students had passed the exam in 2021 during Covid-19 pandemic, the pass percentage hovered around 91% in 2020 and 2019.

This year a total of 2184117 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 2165805 candidates have appeared for it.

2016779 candidates have passed the CBSE class 10 board examination 2023.