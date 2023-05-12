CBSE Class 10 results 2023: After 12th girls outshine boys again, scorecard also available at digilocker & Umang app

CBSE Class 10 results 2023 | File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the Class 10 board exams results. Students who appeared in the exam can check the results at the official websites at :

cbse.gov.in,

results.nic.in,

results.digilocker.gov.in,

umang.gov.in.

The exams were conducted from February 15 to March 21. The exams were conducted for a total of 36 days. This year the pass percentage of Class 10 is 93.12 per cent registering 1.28 per cent from previous year’s 94.40 per cent.

CBSE 10th Result 2023:

A total of 2184117 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 2165805 candidates have appeared for it.

2016779 candidates have passed the class 10 board examination.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: Girls performed better after outshining boys in class 12th

Like class12th result, in Class 10 also girls outnumbered Boys in Pass percentage.

The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.25 percent and boys is 92.72 percent.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: Steps to check results

· Visit the official site of CBSE at cbseresult.nic.in.

· Click on CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.