CBSE Class 10 Results 2024: Girls Outperform Boys; Check Gender-Wise Pass Percentage Here!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 10 Result 2024. The result was released on Monday, May 13, 2024.

This year, the total pass percentage in CBSE Grade 10 2024 is 93.6%. The girls have yet again outshined the boys. The overall pass percentage for girls is 94.75%, whereas the overall pass percentage for boys is 92.71%. The overall pass percentage for transgender students is 91.30%.

The overall pass percentage for girls is about 2.04% higher as compared to boys.

Candidates can check the CBSE class 10 results on various websites, including: cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

Steps To Check Result On Website

Go to the official website.

Click on the class 10 result tab.

Key in your login credentials.

The results will now appear on the screen.

Go through the results thoroughly.

Steps To Check Result On Digilocker App

Open the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.

Enter your mobile number to log in or register.

The CBSE class 10 or class 12 result 2024 should be selected.

Complete the necessary fields.

Select "Submit" to see your outcome.

For later use, save and print a hard copy.

How To Check Via SMS

Compose a text message using the CBSE10 format.

Send a text message to 7738299899.

You will receive a text message containing all the details of your result within a few minutes.

Students should remember that SMS changes may apply based on the mobile network they use.

Additional Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 board exam for 2024 from February 15 to March 13. The exam took place in a single shift, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, at various locations in India and abroad.

While checking the results, candidates are advised to have a good internet connection on their desktop or mobile device. Additionally, keep your hall ticket handy for the login details.

Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam.