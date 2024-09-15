CBSE Board Exam 2025: Registration Process For Class 9, 11 To Begin On Sep 18, Check Important Dates & Fee Details

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon initiate the registration process for students in Classes 9 and 11. According to the latest notice from CBSE, the registration window will open on September 18 and will remain active until October 16. Students can complete their registration via the Pariksha Sangam link on CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in.

The official notification emphasizes the importance of adhering to the given deadline for submitting registration data. Schools are encouraged to plan for the timely submission of candidates’ data.

Direct link to official notice

CBSE Class 9 and 11 Registrations: Important Dates

- Without Late Fees:

- Registration starts: September 18

- Registration ends: October 16

- With Late Fees:

- Registration starts: October 18

- Registration ends: October 24

How to Register for CBSE Classes 9 and 11

1. Visit cbse.gov.in, the official CBSE website.

2. Click on the “Pariksha Sangram” portal on the home screen.

3. Enter your login credentials and select “CBSE Class 9, 11 registrations 2024–2025.”

4. Scan and upload all required documents and pay the registration fee.

5. Submit your CBSE registration form and save a copy for future reference.

CBSE Class 9 and 11 Registration Fees

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the 2025-26 session must pay the registration fees as specified by the board. Class 9 students need to pay Rs 300, while Class 10 students must submit a registration fee of Rs 600.

If registration is not completed by the deadline, a late fee of Rs 2,300 will apply. The deadline for late fee submission is October 24. Fees must be paid online as per CBSE’s guidelines; offline payments or direct bank deposits will not be accepted.