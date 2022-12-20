CBSE 2023: CBSE board exam class 10, 12 time table to be released soon at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Representative Photo |

New Delhi: The CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 is anticipated to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education soon. The Board will post the datesheet for the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams on both the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, as well as on cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE board exam schedule is often made public 45 to 60 days before the start of the exam according to previous happenings. The Board has previously declared that the Class 10, and Class 12 CBSE Board Exams for the year 2023 will begin on February 15 of 2023.

"A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations…This website is not associated with @cbseindia29,” Press Information Bureau had tweeted in light of a scam notice that asked for registration fees from CBSE students.

It should be noted that unlike last year, CBSE exams won't be conducted twice this year as the Covid-19 pandemic is not as severe this year.

