CBI Arrests 2 Accused For Allegedly Deceiving NEET Aspirants | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused private individuals for allegedly deceiving aspiring NEET candidates by falsely promising to manipulate their NEET UG 2025 scores in exchange for monetary consideration, as per the official press release by Central Bureau of Investigation.

About The Case

A case was registered on June 9 against the accused private individual and unknown others on allegations that the two accused residents of Solapur and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, were involved in defrauding NEET candidates and their parents by falsely claiming to have connections with fictitious officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

They assured victims that they could manipulate the marks of low-scoring candidates in NEET UG 2025 in return for hefty payments.

It was also learnt that the accused was meeting gullible parents at Hotel ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai. During Investigation it was revealed that accused was found demanding Rs. 90 lakh per candidate, later he negotiated to accept Rs. 87.5 lakh per candidate. He falsely claimed that he could influence NTA officials and manipulate NEET UG 2025 scores.

Additionally, he assured candidates that they would receive details of their purportedly increased marks six hours before the official declaration of results.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused was in contact with the co-accused, who operates an admission consultancy firm in Navi Mumbai, and another individual, who runs a similar consultancy in Pune. A forensic examination of the mobile phones of the arrested individuals uncovered incriminating chats containing details of prospective candidates, their roll numbers, admit cards, OMR sheets, and evidence of financial transactions through Hawala networks.

During the investigation, the accused was arrested in Mumbai on 09.06.2025 whereas the co-accused was arrested in Sangli District, Maharashtra on 10.06.2025. Both were produced before the Special CBI Court, Mumbai, which initially granted Police Custody Remand (PCR) until June 13, later extended until June 16.

The investigation has not found any involvement of government officials or NTA personnel with the accused persons in the case. The accused misled parents by falsely claiming connections with NTA officials. Further investigation is going on.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)