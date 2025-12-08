CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens Today At 12 PM; Submit Challenges Online At iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The CAT 2025 answer key objection window will open at 12:00 PM today. By completing an online application form, candidates can voice concerns about the official CAT 2025 answer key. Four days after the CAT 2025 exam, on December 4, 2025, IIM Kozhikode published the preliminary answer key. You can get the CAT response sheet and answer key by logging into the iimcat.ac.in website.

CAT 2025 Answer Key: Important dates

Provisional Answer Key Released: December 4, 2025

Answer Key Objection Window Opens: December 8, 2025, from 12:00 PM

Last Date to Submit Objections: December 10, 2025, by 11:55 PM

CAT 2025 Answer Key: Answer key fee

Candidates should be aware that only those whose objection is deemed genuine will receive a refund of the cost they paid to challenge the CAT answer key 2025. Those whose challenge is dismissed will not receive a refund. Therefore, they should only raise an objection if they are absolutely certain that the official answer key is incorrect. Within five to seven business days, the cost will be reimbursed.

CAT 2025 Answer Key: Steps to raise the objection

Candidates can submit challenges against the CAT provisional answer key by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to iimcat.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Choose "Candidate Login."

Step 3: Type in your registered login information.

Step 4: If asked, fill out the personal information box on the dashboard.

Step 5: Select the tab labelled "Objection Form."

Step 6: Select the section, question number, and kind of objection.

Step 7: If necessary, add comments (up to 500 words).

Step 8: To validate the objection, upload supporting documentation.

Step 9: Make the required objection payment.

Step 10: Fill out the form and keep a copy for your records.

CAT 2025 Answer Key: Marking scheme

Correct Answer: +3 marks

Incorrect Answer (MCQs): –1 mark

Unattempted Questions: No penalty

