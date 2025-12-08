 CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens Today At 12 PM; Submit Challenges Online At iimcat.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens Today At 12 PM; Submit Challenges Online At iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens Today At 12 PM; Submit Challenges Online At iimcat.ac.in

The CAT 2025 answer key objection window opens today at 12 PM. Candidates can submit challenges online via iimcat.ac.in. Last date to raise objections is December 10, 2025.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The CAT 2025 answer key objection window will open at 12:00 PM today. By completing an online application form, candidates can voice concerns about the official CAT 2025 answer key. Four days after the CAT 2025 exam, on December 4, 2025, IIM Kozhikode published the preliminary answer key. You can get the CAT response sheet and answer key by logging into the iimcat.ac.in website.

Direct link for official notification

CAT 2025 Answer Key: Important dates

Provisional Answer Key Released: December 4, 2025

FPJ Shorts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas

Answer Key Objection Window Opens: December 8, 2025, from 12:00 PM

Last Date to Submit Objections: December 10, 2025, by 11:55 PM

CAT 2025 Answer Key: Answer key fee

Candidates should be aware that only those whose objection is deemed genuine will receive a refund of the cost they paid to challenge the CAT answer key 2025. Those whose challenge is dismissed will not receive a refund. Therefore, they should only raise an objection if they are absolutely certain that the official answer key is incorrect. Within five to seven business days, the cost will be reimbursed.

CAT 2025 Answer Key: Steps to raise the objection

Candidates can submit challenges against the CAT provisional answer key by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to iimcat.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Choose "Candidate Login."

Step 3: Type in your registered login information.

Step 4: If asked, fill out the personal information box on the dashboard.

Step 5: Select the tab labelled "Objection Form."

Step 6: Select the section, question number, and kind of objection.

Step 7: If necessary, add comments (up to 500 words).

Step 8: To validate the objection, upload supporting documentation.

Step 9: Make the required objection payment.

Step 10: Fill out the form and keep a copy for your records.

CAT 2025 Answer Key: Marking scheme

Correct Answer: +3 marks

Incorrect Answer (MCQs): –1 mark

Unattempted Questions: No penalty

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Incentives, Major Stipend Hike For Resident...

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Incentives, Major Stipend Hike For Resident...

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 Dates Changed; Details Here

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 Dates Changed; Details Here

'I Give Up': 25-Year-Old Student At Noida Engineering College Found Dead In Hostel Room; Police...

'I Give Up': 25-Year-Old Student At Noida Engineering College Found Dead In Hostel Room; Police...

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam E-Summon Letters 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam E-Summon Letters 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

Vladimir Putin’s India Visit Sparks Hope Among Indian Students Eyeing Russia For Higher Education

Vladimir Putin’s India Visit Sparks Hope Among Indian Students Eyeing Russia For Higher Education