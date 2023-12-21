CAT 2024 Results Out: Maharashtra With Highest Toppers; Check Where Other States Stand

CAT 2024 Results Out: Check State Wise Topper List Here | Indian School of Business- Hyderabad

The results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 were made public today by the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) on their official website. Candidates who took the IIM CAT 2023 exam can view their results at iimcat.ac.in.

State wise toppers' list:

In CAT 2024 exam most of top scorers are from Maharashtra. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh each have one top performer. Two from Telangana and four from Maharashtra are the top scorers.

Every IIM will now publish a shortlist with the cut-off based on the percentile. Then, the GD/PI procedure will start, after which the admissions will be decided.

CAT 2023 was successfully conducted in three shifts on November 26, 2023, at 375 test locations spread across 167 Indian cities.

There are no female candidates among the 14 total candidates who scored in the 100 percentile.