 CAT 2024 Application Window Closes Today At 5 PM, Apply Here..
CAT 2024 Application Window Closes Today At 5 PM, Apply Here..

Admit cards will be released on November 5, with the exam scheduled for November 24 across 170 cities. The application fee is Rs 2,500 for general candidates and Rs 1,250 for reserved candidates.

Representative image

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will close the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 today. Interested and eligible candidates wishing to take the entrance exam can register on the official CAT 2024 website by 5 PM. IIM Calcutta had previously extended the registration date to September 20 from the original deadline of September 13.

Admit cards for the test are scheduled to be released on November 5, and the exam will be conducted by IIM Calcutta on November 24 across 170 cities. General category candidates will need to pay an examination fee of Rs 2,500, while reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 1,250.

CAT 2024: Steps to Apply

1. Register to generate a unique user ID and password.

2. Log in using the generated user ID and password to fill in the application form.

3. Submit the application form after entering the required details and making the online payment.

4. During registration, the mobile number and email address provided will be verified through an OTP sent to that mobile number and email.

5. Once the OTP is verified, the user ID and password will be sent to the registered email address and mobile number to complete the registration process. Overseas candidates will receive the OTP only on their email.

After payment and submission, applicants will not be allowed to make any changes to the application.

CAT 2024 Eligibility

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the eligibility criteria is 45% marks.

CAT 2024: Application Fee

According to the official release, the examination fee has been revised to Rs 2,500 for general category candidates (up from Rs 2,400) and Rs 1,250 for reserved category candidates (up from Rs 1,200).

Seat Reservation

As per legal requirements, 15% of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27% for Other Backward Classes candidates from the 'non-creamy' layer (NC-OBC), and up to 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates.

