 CAT 2023: Social Media Campaigns Responsible For Surge In Registrations, Says IIM Mumbai Director Manoj Kumar Tiwari
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCAT 2023: Social Media Campaigns Responsible For Surge In Registrations, Says IIM Mumbai Director Manoj Kumar Tiwari

CAT 2023: Social Media Campaigns Responsible For Surge In Registrations, Says IIM Mumbai Director Manoj Kumar Tiwari

This year saw an increase of 30 per cent in CAT Exam registrations. Discover the reasons behind this surge straight from the experts.

Sunder Singh GariyaUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Study shows four in five parents go to social media to discuss parenting issues | Pixabay

IIM Lucknow Conducted the CAT 2023 exam on November 26. This year saw an increase of 30% in CAT registrations, this was the first time in the history that the CAT registrations crossed the 3 lakhs mark Last year too there was a surge in CAT aspirants. In 2022, CAT witnessed 2.55 lakh registrations from candidates, and 2.3 lakhs in 2021.

To know the reasons behind the increase in the number of MBA aspirants, the Free Press talked to a few experts.

IIM Mumbai Director Shares Views

Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai (formerly known as NITIE) said that there are multiple reasons for the increase in the number of applications.

According to the director, Top B-schools in India have understood the latest trends and transformed modern business management courses embedded with digital components. As a result of the new skills offered and how relevant they are to the present corporate atmosphere, the number of applicants has increased.

The director said that social media is a major reason for generating students’ interest in MBA programs. He said, “Social media encourages candidates to pursue an MBA for a prosperous future. These promotion campaigns also contribute to the surge in registration numbers.”

Students Focusing On Skill-Based Education

FPJ also asked a few questions to Dr. Ramakrishna Velamuri, Dean of the School of Management, Mahindra University, Hyderabad.

The Dean of the Private University in Hyderabad emphasized on economy and said that with economic uncertainty students are focusing on skill-based education.

He said, “The recent layoffs by major tech firms and widespread cuts in startups have inclined individuals towards skill-based and holistic education, with the pursuit of an MBA offering a valuable option.

Increased Acceptance Of MBA As A Career Among Youngsters

While talking to the Admissions Chairperson at IMT Ghaziabad, Dr Harvinder Singh said that the increase can be attributed to a multitude of reasons. Citing examples he said, “Increased acceptance of MBA as a career among youngsters, aspiration among entry-level technically qualified employees to upskill themselves and enter the managerial cadre, increased supply of seats in B-schools accepting CAT scores, and increased visibility of CAT and a wider CAT test center network.”

Read Also
India Sets Goal For Half A Million Foreign Students By 2027: NITI Aayog
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2023: Social Media Campaigns Responsible For Surge In Registrations, Says IIM Mumbai Director...

CAT 2023: Social Media Campaigns Responsible For Surge In Registrations, Says IIM Mumbai Director...

NIOS 2024: Group A,B,C Applications Out At nios.ac.in

NIOS 2024: Group A,B,C Applications Out At nios.ac.in

Opposition Calls For Education Minister's Resignation As SC Quashes VC Re-appointment

Opposition Calls For Education Minister's Resignation As SC Quashes VC Re-appointment

Suspect Identified And Booked For Abetting Suicide Of 18-Year-Old College Student

Suspect Identified And Booked For Abetting Suicide Of 18-Year-Old College Student

Arunachal CM Emphasizes Importance Of Advanced Study: Urges Students To Pursue PG Courses In Anatomy

Arunachal CM Emphasizes Importance Of Advanced Study: Urges Students To Pursue PG Courses In Anatomy