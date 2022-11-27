CAT 2022 today: MBA entrance test begins, check timings, dress code, guidelines

Representative Image |

The Common Admission Test, also known as CAT, is the annual MBA/PGP examination which is to be conducted today, November 27, Sunday, in over 150 cities around India. The exam is to be held across 3 slots, forenoon(8:30 am - 10:30 am), afternoon(12:30 pm - 2:30 pm), and evening(4:30 pm to 6:30 pm).

CAT Sections

As of last year, 66 questions were included in the CAT exam, divided into three sections - Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability.

“The pattern remains the same, three shifts of 2 hours each. The exact number of questions cannot be disclosed,” said the CAT convenor, Ashis Mishra. Students will be given 120 minutes to complete the CAT. Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark is to be deducted for each anomaly.

CAT Timings

Students are advised to take note of their CAT shift, exam centre address, reporting time, and test timings, all of which would be present on their admit cards. Entry into the Test Centre will be blocked after 8:15 a.m. for the Forenoon Session, after 12:15 p.m. for the Afternoon Session, and after 4:15 p.m. for the Evening Session.

CAT Guidelines

Candidates must carry their admit card printouts and Photo ID proof. On the Admit Card, affix the same photograph which was uploaded during the application process before handing it over for verification at the Test Centre. You will be required to sign the admit card in front of the invigilator, do not sign it beforehand.

The CAT exam centre will also provide aspirants a pen and a scribble pad. After completing the exam, candidates are required to drop their Admit Card, pen, and scribble pad (with all pages intact) in the boxes provided at the centre.

CAT Dresscode

Students must avoid wearing jewelry (or any item(s) containing metal), thick-soled shoes, or garments with large buttons inside the exam centre. Students will not be allowed to carry their Cell phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, personal stationery, pens, wallets, and goggles inside the Test Hall/Lab.

Students will be permitted to carry masks and hand sanitizers.

CAT results

CAT results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2023. The scores for CAT 2022 will only be considered valid till December 31, 2023, and will be accessible on the website accordingly