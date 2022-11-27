CAT 2022 sees change in VARC section; click to know more

Representative Image

Mumbai: The first slot of the Common Admission Test(CAT) 2022 was held this morning from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. MBA aspirants were given 120 minutes to complete the CAT.

The VARC section in slot 1 featured a new type of question this year. According to mocks and previous papers, the CAT's VARC section usually includes a question in which students must find the odd one out.This question was removed from CAT 2022. Instead, students were given a sentence and asked to fit it into the available paragraph.

Morning slot of CAT presented 66 questions, like last year, where VARC had 24 questions, LRDI had 22, and Quantitative Analysis had 20. As per students, the VARC and LRDI sections were surprisingly time-consuming and trickier. The quantitative section was comparatively easy