CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore announces results at iimcat.ac.in; here's all you need to know

CAT 2022 results are out on iimcat.ac.in |

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, also known as IIM-B has announced the official results of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022.

CAT, which is a computer based test for admissions in graduate management programmes across India, was conducted this year in three slots. Slot 1 of the exam was conducted between 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, second slot was conducted between 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, while the third slot was between 4:30-6:30 PM.

Candidates can download their scorecards from iimcat.ac.in. Here's how to download:

Visit iimcat.ac.in, the official website for CAT 2022 Click on the link that says 'CAT 2022 Score Card Download' Type in your username and password Click on the link to your scorecard Download and print

How many scored 100 percentile in CAT 2022?

11 CAT candidates have scored a 100 percentile in CAT 2022 with 10 of them being engineers and one of them being a non-engineer. It is to be noted that all 11 candidates are mail, with no females making it to the 100 percentile list this year. This is the fifth year in a row with no female candidates in the list.

Only one woman among 99.99 percentile for CAT 2022

As many as 22 candidates secured 99.99 percentile, with only woman candidate managing to score the same.

IIM Bangalore had informed CAT candidates this week two questions from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section from shift 2 and 3 have been removed from the final evaluation due to ambiguity.

90 non-IIM institutions will use CAT 2022 scores this year

In a first, 90 non-IIM institutions will be using scores of CAT 2022 for admissions into their management programmes, the details of the same are available on CAT website.

Candidates across 8 states and UTs score 100 percentile in 2022

Out of the candidates, who scored 100 percentile, 2 hail from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana while one each come from states such as Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala.