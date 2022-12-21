CAT 2022 results: Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana produce maximum toppers

Mumbai: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result has been announced. The CAT 2022 results are available on the iimcat.ac.in website. According to official data, 11 candidates received 100 percentile marks, while 22 received 99.99 percentiles and 99.98 percentiles.

Of the 11 students, 2 came from Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana each. The other five hailed from Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Ten students who scored 100% this year are engineers. This is the fifth consecutive year when no girl has managed to find her way through the list of toppers. The last time a female candidate scored 100 percentile was in 2017, when there were 20 toppers.

Common Admission Test was held on Sunday, November 27, 2022.