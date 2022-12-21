e-Paper Get App
CAT 2022 results: No female topper for fifth consecutive year

The last time a female candidate scored a 100 percentile was in 2017, when there were 20 toppers

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Imagesbazaar
Mumbai: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result has been announced. The CAT 2022 results are available on the iimcat.ac.in website. According to official data, 11 candidates received 100 percentile marks, while 22 received 99.99 percentiles and 99.98 percentiles.

This is the fifth consecutive year, when no girl has managed to find her way through the list of toppers. The last time a female candidate scored a 100 percentile was in 2017, when there were 20 toppers

Common Admission Test was held on Sunday, November 27, 2022. A total 90 non-IIM institutions alongside the 20 IIMS will use the CAT scores for admission of students.

