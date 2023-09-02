Candidates From Manipur Can Change Centre For IBPS RRB CRP XII Exam 2023; Link Active At ibps.in

IBPS Probationary Officer XII | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is offering ‘Centre Change’ facility for candidates who have opted Imphal, Manipur as their exam centre. Candidates who have registered for the Officers Scale-II and III under CRP RRBs XII recruitment can avail this facility at the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The centre change window will be active till September 6. "The option of ‘Centre Change’ for such candidates will be available on the authorized IBPS website www.ibps.in from 2nd September 2023 to 6th September 2023. On receipt of centre change options from the willing candidates, they will be allocated to the Venues of their chosen centres,” the official website read.

IBPS has given 7 options for applicants to choose from. Candidates who wish to change the exam centre will have to opt for any one of the centres given below.

Assam: Guwahati

Meghalaya: Shillong

Mizoram: Aizawl

Nagaland: Kohima

Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra

West Bengal: Kolkata

Steps to change exam center:

Visit the IBPS official website, ibps.in 2023.

On the homepage, select ‘Link for changing centre for online main exam for officer scale-1, 2, 3 under CRP RRB XII for Manipur candidates.

Now, enter the registration number, password and security code.

IBPS RRB application form will be displayed.

Select any one of the optional exam centre given in the table above.

Submit the form again and download the form for future reference.

