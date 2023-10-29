Matthew Perry's Death: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau 'Shocked & Saddened' With FRIENDS Star's Passing

Matthew Perry and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau |

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said actor Matthew Perry's death was "shocking and saddening". Trudeau also recalled his school years with Perry, who was raised in Canada.

According to US law enforcement officials, the FRIENDS star was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

Trudeau remembers Perry

Trudeau recalled his time with Perry when the two studied at Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa. He said he will "never forget" the games they played on the school playground.

"Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed," Trudeau wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Perry revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live he 'beat up' Trudeau in school

Born on August 19, 1969 in Massachusetts, the US, Perry was brought up in Canada by his mother, a journalist and press secretary to the then Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau.

In 2017, Perry revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he and his friend "beat up" Trudeau in the school.

When Kimmel asked, "The current PM of Canada, Justin Trudeau is someone you went school with?" To which Perry replied, "I did, I was couple of years ahead of him."

Perry was in the fifth grade at the time.

When asked about what memory Perry had of Trudeau, the actor said, "I have but I am not proud of that memory."

"I was reminded by my friend ,Chris Murray who was also in the fifth grade that we beat up Justin Trudeau. I don't know (why). We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy", added Perry.

He, however, said he does not like bragging about this. "It’s terrible. I was a stupid kid, I didn’t want to beat him up."

When asked if he has mentioned this to PM Trudeau, the actor denied that he never talked about the fight with Trudeau.

