Calicut University declares first semester results of BCom, BSc; check at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University on Thursday released the first semester results of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc). Students can check their results on the University's official website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. Students who had appeared for Calicut University Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) first semester exams can check the results online.

Earlier, the University had released the results of first semester BA, BSW, BVC, BTTM, BTF, BA Afsal Ul Ulama - CUCBCSS November 2018 examinations on October 4. This Calicut University results are also available in the official website of the University. The last date to submit online applications for revaluation or scrutiny or photocopy of answer scripts for the results released on October 4 is October 18, 2019.

Steps to check Calicut University Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Now, enter all the login credentials including your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: After checking your scores, take a printout or download the result for future use.