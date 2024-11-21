 BSEB To Release Class 10 & 12 Exam Date Sheets Soon On Official Website; Know Where To Check Matric, Inter timetables
The timetables will be available on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the date sheets for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board exams shortly. These timetables will be available on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and will also be shared on BSEB's official X and Facebook pages.

Exam Schedule Announcement

In recent years, BSEB has typically released the exam schedules in December. Last year, the Matric and Intermediate exam dates were announced on December 4. The Class 12 exams were conducted from February 1 to 12, 2024, and the Matric exams took place from February 15 to 23, 2024. The Class 12 exams were held in two shifts, while Matric exams were in a single shift.

Practical Exam Dates

The practical exams for Class 12 students were conducted from January 10 to 20, 2024, while the Matric practical exams were held from January 18 to 20, 2024.

Class 12 Exam Results 2024

The BSEB announced the Class 12 (Inter) results on March 23, 2024. The overall pass percentage was 87.21%, the highest in the last five years. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 88.84%, compared to 85.69% for boys. A total of 6,22,217 girls appeared for the exam, and 5,52,783 passed. For the boys, 6,69,467 appeared, and 5,73,656 passed.

Class 10 Exam Results 2024

The BSEB declared the Matric results on March 31, 2024. A total of 16,64,252 students appeared for the exam, with 13,79,842 passing. The overall pass percentage for the Matric exam was 82.91%.

