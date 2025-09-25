BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration Extended To October 9, 2025; Check Details Here

BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration window for the BSEB Inter exam 2025-27 to Class 11 students. To complete the Bihar Board Inter registration 2025-27 online, schools or students can go to the official BSEB board website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. By October 9, students can finish the Bihar Board 11th registration form.

According to the official tweet, "The time frame for completing the registration/permission application and paying the online fee has been extended from 25.09.2025 to 09.10.2025 in order to appear in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2027 (Session 2025-2027) (i)."

BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration: Important dates

Original registration deadline: September 25, 2025

Extended registration deadline: October 9, 2025

BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration: Steps to register

To complete BSEB Inter registration and sit for the Bihar Board exams, students can follow following steps:

Step 1: Go to seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website.

Step 2: Select "Registration for the BSEB Intermediate Annual Examination, 2027."

Step 3: Enter the given credentials to log in.

Step 4: Provide the necessary information, including your name, birthdate, photo, signatures, contact details, and subject (such as science, the arts, or commerce).

Step 5: Save, submit, and download the confirmation page after uploading documents and paying fees.

Additionally, students who have completed their 11th grade Bihar Board registration papers must turn in a declaration form. In order to verify their information, the kid, their parent or guardian, and the head of the school must sign it, download it, and upload it to the committee's portal.

For more information, students are advised to visit the official website.