Breaking Barriers: Divya Tanwar's Remarkable Journey To Becoming a Double UPSC CSE Topper

(Image source: Instagram)

Becoming an IAS officer or IPS officer through the UPSC CSE examination is the aspiration of countless individuals. This exam serves as a rigorous assessment of diligence, determination, and extensive preparation—a feat achieved by few.

The Journey

The journey of IAS Divya Tanwar is particularly remarkable, as she accomplished the feat of passing the UPSC examination not once, but twice, by the age of 22!

Breaking Boundaries

Divya's initial success in the UPSC CSE examination came in 2021 when she was just 21 years old. Despite not receiving any coaching, she secured an impressive rank of 438 in her very first attempt.

Determined to excel further, Divya decided to aim for a higher rank. In 2022, at the age of 22, she undertook the UPSC CSE once again and achieved success, this time securing AIR 105 in the IAS exam.

How did she prepare?

What sets Divya apart is her unconventional approach to preparation. Rather than relying on traditional coaching centers, she turned to YouTube for her studies. With its vast array of educational resources, YouTube provided Divya with ample study material to aid her preparation.

Academic Roots

Hailing from Mahendragarh, Haryana, Divya's academic journey began in a government school before she earned a spot at Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mahendragarh. Following her graduation in science, she embarked on her UPSC preparation journey.

Throughout her rigorous preparation, Divya found unwavering support from her mother, who single-handedly cared for three children. Her mother's encouragement proved invaluable during Divya's pursuit of success in the UPSC examination.

Sharing Wisdom on Instagram

Active on Instagram, IAS Divya Tanwar shares motivational content and offers guidance to aspiring UPSC candidates, inspiring them to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work.

Looking ahead, the UPSC CSE 2024 exam notification is set to be released on February 14, 2024, with the Prelims exam scheduled for May 26, 2024. The UPSC CSE Mains 2024 will commence from September 20, 2024, spanning five days.

The Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission remains one of India's most challenging competitive exams, opening doors to prestigious roles in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).